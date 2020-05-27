Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Checks Atlanta Residents Who Don’t Obey COVID-19 Guidelines

While the state of Georgia has been in continual stages of reopening amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has urged her city’s residents to ease back to normal. Over the weekend, a large house party was one of many weekend events from the past holiday weekend, prompting Mayor Bottoms to check those who aren’t obeying the guidelines but giving praise to those who are doing so.

Here’s the deal … someone decided it was a good idea to host a massive rager in Atlanta over Memorial Day Weekend, and the shindig was billed as a private, topless mansion party, with over 800 people attending before police shut it down.

Videos from inside the bash show revelers packed inside the mansion like sardines, topless dancers twerking in front of a huge circle of people, as money rained down.

The party is drawing a stern response from the Mayor of Atlanta … a spokesperson for Bottoms tells TMZ, “While the Mayor is extremely disappointed to see these isolated events, she is encouraged by the vast majority of Atlantans who value their lives and the lives of others enough to practice social distancing and use some common sense.”

This comes in the wake of 2 Chainz being ordered by Georgia State Police officers to shut down his popular Escobar Restaurant & Tapas eatery on Memorial Day after COVID-19 guideline violations were reported at the space.

Check out footage from the massive mansion party and the lack of masks, gloves, and social distancing below.

