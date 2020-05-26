BET To Hold 2020 BET Awards Virtually

Despite COVID-19, the 2020 BET Awards will occur as planned, in a virtual capacity.

Celebrating both 40 years as a network and the show’s 20th anniversary, the top stars in black entertainment, sports and philanthropy will appear via “innovative techniques and artist-generated content” on Sunday, June 28th.

The network announced that the three-day BET Experience, which annually takes place in Los Angeles as a prelude to the award show, has been called off and will return in 2021. Nominations will be announced at a later date.

“The BET Awards are a seminal event – the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” said Scott Mills, president of BET. “Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.”

“At BET, we place the health and safety of attendees, staff, vendors, and partners first, which is why the biggest night in black entertainment will go on implementing this innovative production direction,“ Connie Orlando, executive producer of the show said. “For the past 20 years, The BET Awards have paid homage to all things now and relevant. Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering and entertaining moments, which have shown the magic of our culture for over two decades.”

Last year’s awards were hosted by Regina Hall.

