Vanessa Bryant Is Set To Receive A $200 Million Inheritance From BodyArmor!

Without a doubt, Kobe made some great investments decisions that could take care of his family for many years to come. Recently, it has been reported that Vanessa Bryant will receive $200 million from BodyArmor. It’s an inheritance that stemmed from Kobe Bryant’s initial $5 million investment in the company. BodyArmor’s founder Mike Repole told Fox Business, “I lost a dear friend. I lost a brother with Kobe and BodyArmor lost a founding father. Kobe’s fingerprints are all over the BodyArmor brand. The brand wouldn’t be in the position it’s in if Kobe wasn’t a believer back in 2012 and 2013.” Click here to read the full story.

