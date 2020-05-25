CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant Is Set To Receive A $200 Million Inheritance From BodyArmor!

Washington Capitals v Los Angeles Kings

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

Without a doubt, Kobe made some great investments decisions that could take care of his family for many years to come.  Recently, it has been reported that Vanessa Bryant will receive $200 million from BodyArmor. It’s an inheritance that stemmed from Kobe Bryant’s initial $5 million investment in the company.  BodyArmor’s founder Mike Repole told Fox Business, “I lost a dear friend.  I lost a brother with Kobe and BodyArmor lost a founding father.  Kobe’s fingerprints are all over the BodyArmor brand.  The brand wouldn’t be in the position it’s in if Kobe wasn’t a believer back in 2012 and 2013.” Click here to read the full story.

inheritance , Kobe Bryant , money , Vanessa Bryant

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Trending The Olympia D. Show & Raheem Devaughn
Trending
The Olympia D Show Talks To Raheem Devaughn…
 5 days ago
05.20.20
Graduate Together: Here’s How You Can Watch LeBron…
 1 week ago
05.16.20
Big, BIG Dummy: Lysol Issues Warning After Trump…
 1 month ago
04.24.20
Photos
Close