Ex-NFL Player Tony Robinson Says Meek Mill Slept With His Girlfriend [Video]

Former Seattle Seahawks Linebacker Tony Robinson makes an appearance on Gillie Da Kid & Wallo267’s Million Dollars Worth Of Game Podcast. The former NFL players spilled the beans on his girlfriend that had an affair with one of his favorite artists.

Gillie right away continues to poke at Robinson for the answer and he mentioned the rapper is from Philly. As soon as he said that everyone in the room shouts out Meek Mill’s name & Robinson confirmed that it was Meek Mill that slept with his girlfriend. Tony Robinson did not confirm the name of his girl nor did he say how recent this was but all we know is Meek has some explaining to do!

