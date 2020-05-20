Kehlani Shares The Secret To Her Perfectly Hydrated Skin

If there is one thing you can count on Kehlani to do, it’s to serve up some skincare envy. Ever since the world got acquainted with the songstress, she’s been killing the skincare game. And while she’s gorgeously tatted up, that hasn’t stopped her reign as a beauty chameleon.

And while you may be the type to pass on the crazy and outlandish celeb skincare routines, the “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” singer is proving that she’s just like us.

A true fan of keeping her skin in mint condition, the singer is finally giving fans insight into her routine. And if you were expecting some Hollywood fancy lineup, prepare to be humbled. Kehlani is all about using clean beauty to achieve her skincare goals and we have no choice but to stan.

In a recent skincare tutorial with Vogue, the star got real about her skincare struggles and shared some of her go-to products.

“Because I have dry skin, I have to make sure that I continuously keep layering hydration,” she shares.

And we definitely agree. When it comes to caring for dry skin, the key is to layer your skin with moisturizing products and sealing in that hydration for long-lasting results.

In a simple yet extensive routine that consists of a creamy cleanser from PCA, the Belief Aqua Bomb Hydrating Toner ($28.00, Sephora.com) and the Aqua Bomb Hydrating Mist ($34.00, Sephora.com), the Dr.Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydration Booster ($68.00, Sephora.com) and the Cosrx Advanced Snail Mucin Power Essence ($19.00, Amazon.com), she shares that Korean skincare product has become a standout in her skincare.

She goes on to use the Paula’s Choice Omega Complex Moisturizer ($35.00, Paulaschoice.com) and tops everything off with the Boissance Squalene +Vitamin C Rose Oil ($72.00, Sephora.com) to seal in moisture and serve as an extra barrier against dryness.

In the video, she also gets personal with sharing how she experienced pregnancy breakouts along her T-zone and chest area, so she needed to switch things up in the skincare department.

“I had to use something that will help me balance my hormones, and after giving birth my baby my skin just got a lot more dry, she continues. “Now it’s getting back in the swing of things. I’m hydrating more both internally and externally. I also use hydrating sleep masks, which are a great tip for dryness.”

For many women who deal with skincare issues, it’s easy to think that using just any skincare product will tackle your woes. And the truth is, it’s all about finding what works for your skin type. With that being said, if you find yourself experiencing dryness, it may be worth giving some of the products from Kehlani’s routine a try.

What say you? Are you experiencing dryness? Have you used any of the skincare products from Kehlani’s routine? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.

Kehlani Shares The Secret To Her Perfectly Hydrated Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

