CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Erykah Badu’s Tribute To Malcolm X Proves She’s The Virtual Master

Erykah Badu

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Erykah Badu stays below the radar but has proven that she is not only a musical genius but in the battle with the COVID-19 pandemic she has proved to be the Queen virtual master.

Instead of sheltering in and keeping to herself Erykah Badu found a way to provide income for her band that’s income comes from touring with her and because of the coronavirus pandemic that came to halt, until Queen Badu produced a ‘Quarantine Concert Series‘ live from her bedroom broadcasting from her own platform for a fee to viewers of, $1 to $3.  A concert series that was absolutely amazing to any music fan.

Then there was the night that Erykah Badu vs. Jilly from Philly shut down Instagram Live as they took us on a long walk through their hits until Tyrone shut it down.

Then yesterday Erykah Badu posted a video solidifying why she is the virtual master, as she paid tribute to the late civil rights leader Malcolm X, Tribute in Words & Sound the 95th annual celebration of life for Brother Malcolm X, hosted on The Shabazz Center Instagram Live, including other celebrity guests such as Common, Angela Davis, David Banner, T.I., Robert Glasper, Shaun King and the Reverend Al Sharpton to name a few.

Check out Erykah Badu’s quarantine tribute to Malcolm X below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Erykah Badu’s Tribute To Malcolm X Proves She’s The Virtual Master  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Trending The Olympia D. Show & Raheem Devaughn
Trending
The Olympia D Show Talks To Raheem Devaughn…
 10 hours ago
05.20.20
Graduate Together: Here’s How You Can Watch LeBron…
 4 days ago
05.16.20
Big, BIG Dummy: Lysol Issues Warning After Trump…
 4 weeks ago
04.24.20
Photos
Close