Babyface Hilarious Impersonation Of Toni Braxton [VIDEO]

After breaking his Instagram Live cherry on Verzuz, the Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface battle, the Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter/producer Babyface decided he would do a tribute to the ‘Waiting to Exhale’ project celebrating the masterful movie/sound track’s 25th year anniversary on Mothers Day, but due to the unexpected passing of music executive great Andre Harrell, Babyface decide to postpone the virtual live celebration. But it appears the wait is over and so is Babyface being shy on social media.

Yesterday Babyface dropped a video via IG with a new date for the ‘Waiting To Exhale’ celebration, it will be May 24th at 8pm, but Babyface also showed his new comedic side by telling the story of how Toni Braxton really Let It Flow when recording her hit single for the 16 song soundtrack for ‘Waiting to Exhale’ and his impersonation of Toni Braxton will stop your breathing from laughter.

“Hey everybody, 25 years ago or so I sat down with my guitar and started to write a song for Toni Braxton and the Waiting To Exhale movie project. Now when you’re writing a song for Toni you kinda gotta write in a specific way. So I’d like to share a little secret on how to write a song for Toni Braxton,” “First you need a glass of water. I prefer bottled water but in a pinch, I will use tap water. Second, take a sip and swallow but leave a little at the bottom of your mouth. This way they won’t completely understand the words you’re singing.” –@babyface

Warning before you watch the video below please set down any water, soda or coffee you might be sipping on at this time, the video below maybe a choking hazard to you and your computer/cellphone.

