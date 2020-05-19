CLOSE
#45 Won’t Even Have a Portrait Ceremony for Obama

Republican presidential elect Donald Trump meets with

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Let’s face it, current U.S. President Donald Trump has never liked former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Now, #45 has taken his hatred for Mr. Obama to a whole new level.

There will not be an official White House portrait unveiled for Obama.  It has been tradition for a former president to get one during the administration of the current commander-in-chief.  Not anymore.

From EURweb:

The decision comes as the petty occupier of the White House accuses Obama of unsubstantiated and unspecified crimes.

“Presidential portrait unveilings are one of the three events that bring former presidents together. This level of animosity between a sitting president and his predecessors is unprecedented in modern history,” Kate Andersen Brower, author of “Team of Five: The Presidents Club in the Age of Trump,” told CNN.

#45 has made Obama a target for years, before and during his presidency.

If Obama ever gets his official portrait, it might not be until 2025 in case #45’s second term, if he gets one, expires as NBC reports.

The White House Historical Association have mentioned that all of the presidents have been able to attend portrait ceremonies for decades since Jimmy Carter was in charge of the U.S., though he did not have a ceremony.  Those are always bipartisan moments “with warm greetings and collegial speeches exchanged by the president and their predecessor,” according to the Association website.

With #45 in charge, those days are over.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

