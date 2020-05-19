DMX and Eminem Are Down To Be The Next #Verzuz Battle Match Up?!

With the overwhelming response to the epic #Verzuz Battles, it’s no surprise that legendary MCs are lining up for their shot to go head to head, but according to N.O.R.E., both DMX and Eminem have confirmed that they got next.

According to N.O.R.E., last Saturday (May 16) after Ludacris and Nelly went head-to-head with an arsenal of hits, DMX and Eminem both reached out to the #Verzuz creators to be the next celebrities battling their top 20 hits. Sharing the news via Instagram with a picture of himself and DMX, the Drink Champs host notes that #Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz said he spoke to Eminem who is down to battle DMX. Beatz apparently called X to let him know.

“This moment is so Legend !!!”N.O.R.E captioned the photo. “3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke and X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SH*T SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!”

Despite the minor announcement, neither DMX nor Eminem have confirmed the news, and both Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have also been tight-lipped about the next #Verzuz matchup, so only time will tell if the highly anticipated match will actually happen. In addition to Em versus X, other potential battles that were being suggested included X or Snoop Dogg versus JAY-Z, E-40 versus Too-Short, and a piano battle between John Legend and Alicia Keys.

Did you miss the #Verzuz battle between Ludacris and Nelly? Check out the replay below.

