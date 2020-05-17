Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Stalled Due To Coronavirus

Back in February, Pop was Smoke was shot and killed in a home he was staying in located in the Hollywood Hills. Unfortunately, the investigation into the up and coming Brooklyn rapper’s murder has stalled due to the coronavirus.

The killing seems like it was obviously either an inside job or a targeted hit (the killers, four men, knew exactly where to go and dipped out without being caught), but the cops reportedly have no leads.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … response to COVID-19 and related issues has been LAPD’s top priority the past 2 months, meaning less time and resources available to focus on the rapper’s killer. When detectives are able to investigate, we’re told they still try to go out and safely speak face-to-face with people in an attempt to gather evidence … but that’s been a challenge already in this case. As we first told you … cops were running into witness issues in the case, as people were either refusing to talk about Pop’s death or providing unreliable info. On a more positive note … our sources say investigators are hoping the rapper’s upcoming posthumous debut album will renew interest in the case, get people talking, and drum up tips and new leads.

Born Bashar Jackson, Pop Smoke was just 20 years old at the time of his death. The “Dior” rapper was coming off just dropping his second commercial mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, and was a leader in the Brooklyn drill music scene.

Rest in power Pop Smoke.

