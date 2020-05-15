CLOSE
There Is a ‘Scarface’ Remake In The Works as a Director Has Been Named

A beloved 1980’s classic, which was a remake of a 1930’s movie, is now getting the rebooted treatment.

There is even a director attached to the project.  It has been reported that Luca Guadagnino, who had helmed the Oscar-nominated ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ will direct the new ‘Scarface,’ which will come from Universal Studios.

‘Scarface,’ which has become one of the best films of all-time, along with one of the most influential in hip-hop culture, is the latest to be re-imagined with a new setting based on a new script.

From Complex:

In the 1932 film, Tony Camonte (Paul Muni) took over Chicago, and in the 1983 remake, Montana, played by Al Pacino rose to the top of 1980s Miami’s drug world. Guadagnino’s reimagining will reportedly be set in Los Angeles, with the shooting script based on writers Joel and Ethan Coen’s version.

Guadagnino is currently keeping himself busy with numerous projects, including the potential ‘Call Me’ sequel ‘Find Me,’ a remake of ‘Lord of the Flies,’ and a new show coming to HBO in September starring Kid Cudi and Chloë Sevigny called ‘We Are Who We Are.’

As for ‘Scarface,’ this would finally be a chance for a new version to make its way to movie and television screens after David Ayer and Antoine Fuqua had both been “reportedly attached to direct” dating back to 2011.

If filming does get underway, who can you picture as Tony Montana?

 

