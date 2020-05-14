CLOSE
Quarantining Made Ne-Yo Realize He Wanted To Work On His Marriage

At the top of the year, rumors started to swirl that singer Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith were headed for divorce.

Later, both parties confirmed that their marriage was over.

During a recent interview Ne-Yo I’ll say this.

When you’re faced with a pandemic and you see people dying daily, a bunch of people dying all the time. It really puts things into perspective for you.

Like, who’s there for you regardless of whatever. And I’m not talking love. Love is compartmentalized a lot of the times. I’m talking unconditional love.

