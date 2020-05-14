CLOSE
McDonald’s Planning to Reopen Their Sit-In Areas

After continuing to provide customers and fans some of their favorite meals through drive-thru and delivery, McDonald’s is getting ready to once again open up their dining rooms at all of their locations.

They had to limit their availability due to the coronavirus disease, along with concerns related to the ever-spreading virus.

Now, with some new guidelines and safety measures in place, the popular fast-food franchise has been preparing to welcome back more foodies who have been waiting to get out, and sit inside somewhere other than their own homes.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“We are building on the processes already in place such as wellness checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the reopening of dining rooms,” Erlinger said.

Erlinger laid out the following plans every franchise will need to implement nationwide:

  • Closing some seating and tables to accommodate social distancing

  • All high-touch surfaces will be cleaned more frequently.

  • All staff will wear masks, and masks will be offered to customers entering the premises, but won’t be required.

  • All Play Places will remain closed.

  • Self-serve beverage procedures will be modified to minimize contact.

With all of those changes in places, it would still depend on whether or not a person will go inside a McDonald’s to sit and eat, or simply go through a drive-thru (maybe even use the delivery option) to get some of their food.

 

