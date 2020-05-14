Front Page News: Health Officials Say Coronavirus Will Never Go Away [WATCH]

In today’s Front Page News, top health officials say that coronavirus will never go away. This may lead to a deep recession and also the darkest winter in history.

In the midst of the outbreak, the 2020 elections are coming soon. In Texas, Republican Attorney General, Ken Paxton has moved to stop mailing ballots in urban communities. Also in Texas, another police shooting has taken place in Houston and the family is requesting that the video footage is not released.

For more stories like these, check out the clip of Eva’s Front Page News.

