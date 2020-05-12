Pulitzer Prize Winner Nikole Hannah-Jones Loves This Vegan Microdermabrasion Scrub

Fresh off winning her first Pulitzer Prize for her iconic 1619 Project, a moving retrospective on the 400-year anniversary of slavery, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is sharing how she keeps her face fresh and her spirit too.

In a super cute interview with Glamour, the New York Times writer opened up about she winds down before bed (Bath and Body Candles and some bourbon), her love for pajamas from Marshall’s and TJ Maxx and why self-care is everything, especially during these dark times. But it was her love for skincare—and her dedication to her completely accessible regimen—that really piqued my interest.

First, I am a sucker for clean products—ones with few chemicals—and products that resurface your face (I have some texture and large pores). Apparently, Hannah-Jones lives for a certain resurfacing mask I’ve had my eye on for a while.

“I have a rotation of three skin products that I use in the shower, and I rotate them every three days. I always wash my face with just Cetaphil because it’s a plain cleanser. And then the rotation is the Fresh Sugar Face Polish, the Fresh Rose Face Mask, and then two to three times a week, it’s this Youth to the People Yerba Mate Resurfacing Facial that I love,” she told Glamour’s Mattie Kahn.

Now, according to Youth to the People, their Yerba Mate Resurfacing Facial ($54), this “dual-action microdermabrasion facial breaks down dead skin cells with active enzymes, papaya, and pineapple, while sustainable micro-exfoliants bamboo and diatomaceous earth smooth skin texture. Amplified by highly caffeinated extracts, yerba mate and guayusa, this two-minute facial energizes and invigorates.”

Oh, and it has no parabens, phthalates or sulfates. Looking at the reviews it works on sensitive skin too!

Here’s how it works:

Along with this product, Hannah-Jones also “rotates in” a few Fresh products: Rose Face Mask ($62.00 for 100ml, $25 for 30ml) and Sugar Face Polish ($62, 125g), which the “2-in-1 face mask and scrub that refines, buffs, and hydrates with real brown sugar and strawberry seeds for smooth, radiant skin.”

Now, I get that given these times, spending extra money on skincare may be a luxury, but the good news is that if you want to try these products, you can purchase them on AfterPay, which a new kind of layaway that allows for you to pay for online purchases in installments.

In the end, I love how Hannah-Jones, who is such a fierce advocate and Black feminist, can also show that like the rest of us, she too loves the fluffy and shallow stuff too.

BEAUTIES: What are some of your favorite exfoliants?

Read her Glamour interview in its entirety, here.

