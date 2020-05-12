Deadline To Register Your Bank Information For Your Stimulus Check Is Tomorrow!

William Thomas Cain

Congress, congressional leaders and the White House are still working on a stimulus package that everyone, or at least the vast majority, can agree upon. This new stimulus package could grant Americans $2,000 per month during the coronavirus pandemic. In the event that another round of stimulus checks are distributed, make sure the IRS has your current address and banking information. Tomorrow, May 13th at 12 noon is the deadline to register for direct deposit for your stimulus checks. So, click here to revise your banking info, update your address or track your stimulus check, if you haven’t already received the first one. Also, follow me on all social media platforms at @TheOlympiaDShow .

