Jay-Z And Meek Mill Send 10 Million Masks To Jails and Prisons

Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s criminal justice organization, REFORM Alliance, is sending 10 million masks and other personal protective equipment to jails and prisons around the U.S.. REFORM president Bob Pilon says they’re serving the two-point-three million Americans in the correctional system and making sure inmates are also included in testing and treatment for the coronavirus. A study from UCLA suggests there are many more cases of COVID-19 in jails and prisons than are reported. The donation by REFORM Alliance is part of an ongoing effort to serve incarcerated people, and will protect millions from the threat of coronavirus.

