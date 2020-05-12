Beyonce and her family are trying to help those affected by COVID-19. The singer and her mother have teamed up to launch the “#I-DID-MY-PART campaign” on Mother’s Day to promote coronavirus testing in their hometown of Houston. The mobile testing is aimed at setting up medical center staffers with the ability to administer one-thousand free tests and give away essential vitamins, household supplies and other protective equipment. Beyonce has also donated six-million-dollars via her BeyGOOD Campaign, which is offering essential services like food banks to several cities across the country.

(Source-Oprahmag.com)

Beyonce’s And Mother Are Helping Those Affected By COVID-19 was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: