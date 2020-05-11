Ava DuVernay Shares How Little Richard Tipped Her $100 Every Week When She Was A Waitress

When the news of Little Richard’s passing was announced, everyone began sharing memories of encounters they had with the architect of Rock ‘N Roll.

When They See Us director, Ava DuVernay was one of those people with fond memories of the late musician who passed away due to bone cancer on Saturday (May.9). In a tweet, she revealed that while she was a waitress in Los Angeles, Richard would leave her a $100 tip every week.

“I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul.”

Little Richard was 87 years at the time of his passing at his Tennessee home, surrounded by a few family members. His longtime agent, Dick Alen, confirmed the news in a statement to People Magazine.

“Little Richard passed away this morning from bone cancer in Nashville. He was living with his brother in Nashville. He was battling for a good while, many years. I last spoke to him about two or three weeks ago. I knew he wasn’t well, but he never really got into it, he just would say ‘I’m not well.’ He’s been suffering for many years with various aches and pains. He just wouldn’t talk about it much.”

Rest In Power Little Richard.

