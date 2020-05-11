Michelle Describes Barack As A “Tusnami That Was Coming For Her!”

If you haven’t watched Michelle Obama’s Netflix documentary, you are missing one of the most uplifting stories for African American women. Michelle takes you behind the scenes of her tour for the release of her new book, Becoming. It’s an intimate look into the life of Michelle Obama after leaving the White House. She is blunt, personal and honest about her thoughts about her life in the White House, her struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy for her daughters and how the political race painted her as the “angry black woman.” Michelle does not hold back and even describes Barack as a “Tsunami that was coming after her” in their earlier days of dating. It was amazing to see that, like so many of other women who have powerful husbands in the spotlight, how she struggled behind the scenes to carve out her own legacy, and to have her own identity all while supporting Barack as POTUS and fulfilling her role as FLOTUS. She even shares the humbling stories of other young minority women and encourages them run their own race and to focus on the things that really matter to them. It’s a powerful and must-see documentary. So, while you’re home, switch over to Netflix and watch Becoming today.

Also On 105.3 RnB: