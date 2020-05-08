Quincy Jones’ Verdict Against Michael Jackson Estate Overturned

A California appeals court is overturning most of a 2017 jury verdict that awarded Quincy Jones nearly ten-million dollars in royalties and feed from the Michael Jackson estate. The state’s Second District Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday that the jury misinterpreted a contract over the use of Jones-produced Jackson hits in the concert film “This Is It” and two Cirque du Soleil shows. The appeals court found that the jury wrongly granted Jones money from licensing fees, wrongly went beyond the ten-percent royalty rate Jones was owed for record sales, and incorrectly granted Jones money for remixes of Jackson’s master recordings. The court also rejected a counter-appeal from the 87-year-old Jones arguing that the trial court should have allowed him to make a claim of financial elder abuse. Jones has not responded to the overturned verdict.

(Source-Variety)

