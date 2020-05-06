CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Obamas Are Doing Something Special For Graduation! Don’t Miss It!!

Italian Prime Minister Visits The White House

Source: Leigh Vogel / Gett

Join former First Lady Michelle Obama on June 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT for a commencement celebration to salute your commitment to higher education. Over the past month, President and Mrs. Obama have received dozens of requests from around the globe to address graduating classes whose in-person commencement events have been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Join them on YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020,” a virtual commencement celebration bringing together global leaders, celebrities, creators and other voices to celebrate graduates, families and their communities.

 

 

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Happy 38th Birthday Vanessa Bryant: 10 Times She Lit Up The Red Carpet

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy 38th Birthday Vanessa Bryant: 10 Times She Lit Up The Red Carpet

Continue reading Happy 38th Birthday Vanessa Bryant: 10 Times She Lit Up The Red Carpet

Happy 38th Birthday Vanessa Bryant: 10 Times She Lit Up The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3124964" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] In a bittersweet solar return, Vanessa Bryant celebrates her 38th birthday today. It will be the first time she cuts a cake or blows out candles without Gigi and Kobe Bryant. As you can imagine, the last few months have been emotionally draining for the mother and philanthropist. Between mourning the loss of her husband and child, she's had to remain the pillar of strength for her other kids. She's also had to morph into the face of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Still, she manages to juggle all hats with the utmost style and grace. Vanessa didn't make many appearances without her husband. She wasn't like today's typical 'basketball wife'. Her primary focus was raising her children to be the best, as well as supporting her husband's career. Both were full-time jobs that she mastered. While today might be a difficult one for Vanessa Bryant, I'm sure she finds comfort in knowing the world is standing with her in support and solidarity. In honor of her 38th birthday (5/5), we're highlighting 10 times Vanessa Bryant lit up the red carpet.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

The Obamas Are Doing Something Special For Graduation! Don’t Miss It!!  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Big, BIG Dummy: Lysol Issues Warning After Trump…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.20
African Americans Hit By COVID: Fred The Godson…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.20
Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The…
 2 weeks ago
04.22.20
Photos
Close