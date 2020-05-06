The Obamas Are Doing Something Special For Graduation! Don’t Miss It!!

Join former First Lady Michelle Obama on June 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT for a commencement celebration to salute your commitment to higher education. Over the past month, President and Mrs. Obama have received dozens of requests from around the globe to address graduating classes whose in-person commencement events have been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Join them on YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020,” a virtual commencement celebration bringing together global leaders, celebrities, creators and other voices to celebrate graduates, families and their communities.
Happy 38th Birthday Vanessa Bryant: 10 Times She Lit Up The Red Carpet
1. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE "GRINDHOUSE" PREMIERE, 2007Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE L.A. LAKERS 3RD ANNUAL CASINO NIGHT AND POKER INVITATIONAL, 2006Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE PREMIERE OF THE DOCUMENTARY "KOBE BRYANT'S MUSE", 2015Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE TRIBECA SHORTS: ANIMATED SHORTS CURATED BY WHOOPI GOLDBERG, 2017Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. VANESSA BRYANT AT THE 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. VANESSA BRYANT AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. VANESSA BRYANT AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. VANESSA AND KOBE BRYANT AT SEAN COMBS 50TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
