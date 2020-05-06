CLOSE
Ummm, Hello…Adele Has ALWAYS Been Gorgeous

Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

!!!Adele appreciation post!!!  Adele recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and she posted a selfie to Instagram.  In the caption, she thanked fans for their birthday wishes, and showed love to first responders and essential workers that have continued to work hard during this pandemic.  It wasn’t the caption that got people talking, the photo itself seemed to break the internet.  In the photo, Adele is rocking a tight black mini dress.  Of course, this got people talking about her noticeably slimmer figure.  Check out her birthday post below!

Back in December, Adele posted this photo and people couldn’t get over it…

Some of the comments I’ve seen on both of those photos mention how “beautiful” Adele looks “now.”  OKAY, let’s not forget Adele has ALWAYS been gorgeous!  And if you’ve forgotten, here’s the proof…

Auckland / Mt Smart Stadium / Mar 25

Auckland / Mt Smart Stadium / Mar 25

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

View this post on Instagram

Miami, FL / American Airlines Arena / Oct 26

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Toronto, ON / Air Canada Centre / Oct 6

Toronto, ON / Air Canada Centre / Oct 6

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Merry Christmas x

Merry Christmas x

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Berlin / Mercedes-Benz Arena / May 8

Berlin / Mercedes-Benz Arena / May 8

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

@id_magazine

@id_magazine

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Adele has always looked FABULOUS, and we LOVE her!

Ummm, Hello…Adele Has ALWAYS Been Gorgeous  was originally published on radionowindy.com

