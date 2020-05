Wendy Williams is not allowing negative experiences in the romance department to hold her back.

Wendy says

I am a hopeless romantic. I would get married again with a very simple prenuptial agreement.

Basically what’s yours is yours and what’s mine is mine.

Wendy Williams Is Open To Remarrying, But Only Under These Conditions was originally published on wtlcfm.com

The Loverman Show Posted 21 hours ago

