Charlotte’s Covid-19 Testing Sites For May 7th!

Atrium Health will be in the community conducting tests for Covid-19. Today, May 7th, testing will be conducted at 2 locations. So, if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of smell and/or taste…go get tested today. Appointments and ID’s are not needed and walk-ins are welcomed!

1ST LOCATION FROM 12 NOON – 6 PM

Nations Ford Community Church Family Life Center

7401 Nations Ford Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

2ND LOCATION FROM 12 NOON – 6 PM

C. N. Jenkins Presbyterian Church

1421 Statesville Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28206

