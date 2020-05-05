Charlotte’s Covid-19 Testing Sites For May 5th!

Atrium Health will be in the community conducting tests for Covid-19. Today, May 5th, testing will be conducted at 2 locations. So, if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of smell and/or taste…go get tested today. Appointments and ID’s are not needed and walk-ins are welcomed!

1ST LOCATION FROM 10 AM – 4 PM

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church – parking lot

232 Skyland Drive

Charlotte, NC 28205

2ND LOCATION FROM 10 AM – 4 PM

Daniel Pharr Building, Marvin Caldwell Park

362 Georgia Street SW

Concord, NC 28025

