Charlotte’s Covid-19 Testing Sites For May 5th!

Atrium Health will be in the community conducting tests for Covid-19. Today, May 5th, testing will be conducted at 2 locations. So, if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of smell and/or taste…go get tested today. Appointments and ID’s are not needed and walk-ins are welcomed!
1ST LOCATION FROM 10 AM – 4 PM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church – parking lot
232 Skyland Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
2ND LOCATION FROM 10 AM – 4 PM
Daniel Pharr Building, Marvin Caldwell Park
362 Georgia Street SW
Concord, NC 28025
