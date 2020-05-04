Charlotte’s Covid-19 Testing Sites for May 4th!

Atrium Health will be in the community conducting tests for Covid-19. Today, May 4th, testing will be conducted at 2 locations. So, if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of smell and/or taste…go get tested today. Appointments and ID’s are not needed and walk-ins are welcomed!

1ST LOCATION FROM 10 AM – 4 PM

McCorey YMCA – parking lot

3801 Beatties Ford Road #3215

Charlotte, NC 28216

2ND LOCATION FROM 10 AM – 4 PM

Rockwell AME Zion Church – parking lot

6101 Rockwell Church Road

Charlotte, NC 28269

