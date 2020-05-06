Tips To Stay Safe And Healthy While Running And Exercising Outside!

After a long day of work, the perfect way for me to unwind is to go for an evening run. Well, let me be completely honesty. I don’t run just because of stress…I need to drop a few pounds too! I’m being honest! However, the coronavirus crisis has made me really rethink going outside to jog or exercise. So, I did some research and below are some tips from health experts like Dr. Gupta on how we can stay safe while we run or exercise outside.
- Try to stay away from crowds. Run at times when you’re less likely to be around other people. This may mean altering your usual run schedule and/or route for times and routes that are less likely used by others.
- Maintain your social distance. However, due to heavy breathing, experts advise to increase your social distance to 10-12 feet when you’re running or exercising outside.
- Wear a mask if possible.
