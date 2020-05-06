Tips To Stay Safe And Healthy While Running And Exercising Outside!

After a long day of work, the perfect way for me to unwind is to go for an evening run. Well, let me be completely honesty. I don’t run just because of stress…I need to drop a few pounds too! I’m being honest! However, the coronavirus crisis has made me really rethink going outside to jog or exercise. So, I did some research and below are some tips from health experts like Dr. Gupta on how we can stay safe while we run or exercise outside.

Try to stay away from crowds. Run at times when you’re less likely to be around other people. This may mean altering your usual run schedule and/or route for times and routes that are less likely used by others.

Maintain your social distance. However, due to heavy breathing, experts advise to increase your social distance to 10-12 feet when you’re running or exercising outside.

Wear a mask if possible.

