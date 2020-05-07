Would You Allow Your Child’s Co-Parent To Put Life Insurance On You?

Recently, I was reading an article about the best practices to do as we face this covid-19 pandemic. One of the “to do” tasks made me raise an eyebrow. Although it was a great idea and it made sense, especially during this time of crisis, I wondered how many co-parents had a good enough relationship in which they would consider it. The article advised co-parents to purchase life insurance policies for each of them to ensure that the child will be cared for long after death. Would you consider it?

