It’s Cinco De Mayo! What Are You Serving Up?

Although I’m not a drinker, (I’m always the designated driver), my family and friends love drinks made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Below is a simple drink you can make at home to celebrate your special day in quarantine! It’s the Tito’s Hill Country Sunrise. Enjoy! For more drink recipes CLICK HERE.
INGREDIENTS
-
2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
-
2 oz orange juice
-
2 oz cranberry juice
-
1 orange slice, garnish
DIRECTIONS
-
Add all ingredients to a rocks glass over ice.
-
Garnish with an orange slice.
Also On 105.3 RnB: