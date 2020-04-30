Celebrity Designer Claude ‘Lavie’ Kameni Donates Ankara Print Face Masks To Healthcare Workers

You’ve seen Claude Kamen a.k.a Lavie’s stunning Ankara designs on celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Porsha Williams, Kelly Rowland and Janet Jackson. The 21-year-old Cameroon designer is shifting her focus and doing her part to combat the coronavirus pandemic by creating fashion forward face masks with the gorgeous African fabric.

“I was concerned for my friends who work in the medical field,” Lavie reveals. “They were saying they are running low on masks”

Lavie woke up the next morning determined to make a difference. She immediately got to work sewing masks to donate to charity. For every mask she sells, she donates one to a hospital in need.

“The biggest selling mask prints is the Ghana print everyone loves. It’s comfortable, breathable, and very stylish,” she says.

As a fashion designer, Lavie’s business has taken a dip in sales due to cancellation of every major event. “No one wants to buy a gown because there is nowhere to go!” she explains. “My wedding clients, prom clients, and red carpet clients have all canceled or postponed their events so it has affected me and my business.”

Know of any healthcare workers or hospitals in need, you can email contacts@laviebyck.com with their hospital information and “they would be more than happy to reach out.”

Purchase Lavie By CK masks, here.

Posted 18 hours ago

