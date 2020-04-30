StockX’s “Stock Market Of Things” Will Be Raffling Must-Have’s In Support of COVID-19 Relief Effort

With many people and companies doing what they can to help the people suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic, sneaker reselling giant StockX is looking to do their part and trying to raise money to support the World Health Organization (Donald Trump’s latest scapegoat for the COVID-19 epidemic).

Hypebeast is reporting that the “Stock Market Of Things” will be a raffle hosted by StockX and which will be offering a gang of ultra exclusive goods including Eminem’s rare AF Carhartt Air Jordan IV’s, a basketball signed by the Golden State Warrios, and tons of other collectibles courtesy of some of your favorite celebrities, sports stars, and designers.

Teaming up with the likes of Futura, Sarah Andelman,Don C, Usain Bolt, Lionel Messi, Jackson Wang, The Hundreds, and more, the packages include various pieces from sneakers to clothing and art accessories, including an autographed track vest from Bolt, autographed Ludacris x Puma Clyde sneakers, game-worn adidas Nemeziz cleats from Messi, and a print from Futura. Those interested can make a donation of $10 to the items of their choice in the campaign catalog, with every donation automatically entering participants for a chance to win a “prize box” featuring unique pieces from across the site.

Raffle tickets for these items will be going for $10 a piece with every ticket entering donors for a chance to win a special “Prize Box” which will consist of some interesting pieces from the StockX website.

With Donald Trump already pulling funding from the World Health Organization and the Coronavirus pandemic still raging out of control, the WHO can certainly use all the money they can to continue their research into stopping the deadly virus in it’s track. So don’t hesitate to spend a few bucks for your chance to win a pair of Jordans while helping a good cause.

Peep the charity raffle on the StockX website and let us know which piece you have your eye on in the comments section below.

