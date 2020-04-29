CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

It’s A Virtual ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion, Where Will Smith Brings Back Much of the Surviving Cast

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

Will Smith is planning to finish off his web series ‘Will From Home’ in style, with not just a throwback, but a reunion!

He’s bring back a lot of his former ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast members to finish off the current season of the Snapchat show, and while they could only get together virtually, it will (no pun intended) still be a treat seeing the surviving stars of the best sitcoms of all-time come together again.

EURweb has more on who’s taking part in the reunion:

Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) were in virtual attendance. There will also be a tribute to the late James Avery, who played Will’s Uncle Phil.

As you can tell, it will be the second “Aunt Viv” joining Smith, not the first, as Janet Hubert is nowhere to be seen in this event.  None of the actors who played “Nicky” showed up either.

Snapchat has two clips of the reunion out on YouTube, giving users and ‘Fresh Prince’ fans a sneak peek of what to expect.

Can you believe that people have actually to greet Jeff with that handshake from the show?  SMH!

If you want to check out the reunion, part one has already started airing, though part two will premiere on Apr. 30 at 6 a.m. on Snapchat.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

First and Second Video Courtesy of Snapchat, YouTube, and EURweb

Tyler Perry at the induction ceremony fo...

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

10 photos Launch gallery

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Continue reading Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

We are all in this together family and as we are staying home and practicing social distancing ourselves in this war against the COVID-19 pandemic what better way to unite our selves then through the lyrical praises of GOD and that’s what Tyler Perry put his creative home juices to work on with his #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge. According to Tyler Perry’s IG It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands! Amen!! Check out the celebrities and just people like you and me from all over that are showing that #WeAreOne in this crisis by uplifting his words in PRAISE below.

It’s A Virtual ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion, Where Will Smith Brings Back Much of the Surviving Cast  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Big, BIG Dummy: Lysol Issues Warning After Trump…
 6 days ago
04.24.20
African Americans Hit By COVID: Fred The Godson…
 7 days ago
04.23.20
Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The…
 1 week ago
04.22.20
Photos
Close