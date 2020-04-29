CLOSE
Gabrielle Union Once Advised Steph and Ayesha Curry To End Their Relationship

A lot of tea was spilled during this Instagram Live event.

It happened when Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Steph Curry, and Ayesha Curry all took part in said event, and this revelation came out, according to EURweb:

Union suggested Ayesha and Stephen both have fun by having other sex partners.

” ‘You should just break up now and have sex with other people.’ I used different language but is that not what I told y’all both?” Union said.

Union just wanted Ayesha to enjoy her life, as she told her that the now-married Curry couple would not last, according to People.  It was simply a suggestion to break up.

Luckily, the former Ms. Alexander ended up ignoring that advice.

It all came out during that IG Live, and you can see it for yourself below:

After that all came out, the chat ended on a good note with Union giving Steph and Ayesha props on their relationship-turned-marriage, especially when it comes to “keeping it real.”

Click here to read more.

 

