Despite all of the setbacks he has gone through, along with that Verzuz battle with Teddy Riley, Babyface is coming back to Instagram Live. This time, for something more positive.

The legendary singer-songwriter-producer is going to play the ‘Waiting To Exhale’ soundtrack on Mother’s Day, May 10, on IG Live. He explained more on ‘The View’ on why he is planning a listening party of the album he “wrote and produced entirely,” as MadameNoire reports:

“There were so many people on the Instagram Live who wanted to hear music from the Waiting to Exhale [soundtrack] so I thought this would be great, Mother’s Day, to play the Waiting to Exhale album, tell stories, tell how it all happened and talk about the artists. Because that was half the fun of it all in doing the Instagram Live was being able to tell stories. People were so interested in that. So I thought it would be fun to do as well.”

Anything involving that 1995 classic is worth streaming!

Here’s the entire interview with Babyface on ‘The View’ below:

What are your favorite moments from ‘Waiting To Exhale?’

Babyface Has a Treat For All of The ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Fans Out There!!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com