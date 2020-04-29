CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Babyface Has a Treat For All of The ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Fans Out There!!!

(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Despite all of the setbacks he has gone through, along with that Verzuz battle with Teddy Riley, Babyface is coming back to Instagram Live.  This time, for something more positive.

The legendary singer-songwriter-producer is going to play the ‘Waiting To Exhale’ soundtrack on Mother’s Day, May 10, on IG Live.  He explained more on ‘The View’ on why he is planning a listening party of the album he “wrote and produced entirely,” as MadameNoire reports:

“There were so many people on the Instagram Live who wanted to hear music from the Waiting to Exhale [soundtrack] so I thought this would be great, Mother’s Day, to play the Waiting to Exhale album, tell stories, tell how it all happened and talk about the artists. Because that was half the fun of it all in doing the Instagram Live was being able to tell stories. People were so interested in that. So I thought it would be fun to do as well.”

Anything involving that 1995 classic is worth streaming!

Here’s the entire interview with Babyface on ‘The View’ below:

What are your favorite moments from ‘Waiting To Exhale?’

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First Picture Courtesy of Greg Doherty and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Video Courtesy of ABC, YouTube, and MadameNoire

Tyler Perry at the induction ceremony fo...

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

10 photos Launch gallery

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Continue reading Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

We are all in this together family and as we are staying home and practicing social distancing ourselves in this war against the COVID-19 pandemic what better way to unite our selves then through the lyrical praises of GOD and that’s what Tyler Perry put his creative home juices to work on with his #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge. According to Tyler Perry’s IG It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands! Amen!! Check out the celebrities and just people like you and me from all over that are showing that #WeAreOne in this crisis by uplifting his words in PRAISE below.

Babyface Has a Treat For All of The ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Fans Out There!!!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Big, BIG Dummy: Lysol Issues Warning After Trump…
 6 days ago
04.24.20
African Americans Hit By COVID: Fred The Godson…
 7 days ago
04.23.20
Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The…
 1 week ago
04.22.20
Photos
Close