Novant Health: Masking Our Communities

Join Novant Health as they partner with others in communities they serve to support wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Although masking will not replace hand hygiene, social distancing or staying home, it’s another powerful tool that can support the recovery of our communities. The steps they have taken to control the spread of the coronavirus are working and they believe that community masking will save additional lives.
What you need to know about masking
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing face masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. This can include grocery stores and pharmacies.
Surgical masks and N-95 respirators are still critically needed for healthcare workers. To help conserve our supplies, please consider other face coverings, such as cloth masks.
Washing your hands is still one of the simplest, most effective ways to slow the spread and protect yourself and others.
For Face Mask Tips and more, visit Novant Health