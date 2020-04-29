Kanye West Purchases Childhood Home

Kanye West is making a new real estate purchase after reaching billionaire status. According to reports, West bought his childhood home which was previously owned by his late mother, Donda West. The house originally belonged to the West family from the 1980s to 2004, until it was sold by Kanye’s mother. Initially, Kanye and Rhymefest planned to convert the home into a center for Ye’s Donda House program, however, there was much back-and-forth over the home which resulted in the original plans not coming to fruition.

Maybe he makes it into a new recording studio…

(Source-Billboard)

JC Posted 11 hours ago

