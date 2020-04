It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that Ms. Minnie of the “Little Women: Atlanta” television show has passed away. Ms. Minnie, born Ashley Ross, was involved in a hit-and-run accident in South Fulton, Georgia on Monday. She was transported to the Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died. Ms. Minnie was only 34 years old. Our thoughts and prayers are definitely with her family and friends as they go through this tough time.

