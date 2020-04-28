CLOSE
Want To Know Where Your Stimulus Check Is?

Source: Derek Latta / GettyEarlier this month, the government issued stimulus checks to the American citizens.  Unfortunately, things didn’t go completely as planned.  While some people received their stimulus checks without a problem, others were left wondering, “Where is my stimulus check?”  Well, no worries!  If you want to know the status of your stimulus check, need to update your mailing address or banking information, just click the link below.

://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

