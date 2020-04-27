We Got Y’all: The Littest Songs From ‘Insecure’ Season 4…So Far

Insecure is finally back and giving us everything we’ve needed during it’s one year hiatus. And the fact that we’re all still quarantined gives us more than enough time to catch up on some the episodes from previous seasons, to refresh our memory.

The whole gang has returned with some good ol’ millennial life drama and hasn’t missed a beat. And of course, the music selections are more popping than ever. You can always count on Issa Rae to to either introduce us to new tunes, or remind us of some old bangers we’ve forgotten about. No wonder she launched her very own record label — Raedio — a joint venture with Atlantic records. Atlantic records chairman Julie Greenwald said:

“I would watch [Insecure] every week just to hear what she was using. Her usage of music is extraordinary,” Greenwald says of Rae. “It’s not just a five- or 10-second blip. She lets the music really set the stage and be part of the narrative.”

Fortunately for us, we get to experience Issa’s impeccable taste in music through all of her mediums. Check out some of the littest songs from Season 4 of Insecure.

“So What” – Vince Staples

“Rewind” – Ravyn Lenae

“Hop Scotch”- Michael Snead

“Cool Enough” TeaMarr

“Dead To Me” Kali Uchis

“Just Me” Lion Babe

“Fool For You” Snoh Aalegra

“Go Left” Radiant Children

“Incomplete Kisses” – Sampha

“One Of Them Nights” City Girls

Check here for the full list of tracks.

