Charlotte Works Response to COVID-19

Charlotte, N.C. – At Charlotte Works and NCWorks, we are fully aware that the impacts of COVID-19 will disproportionately impact people in the communities we serve who have limited resources, options and access. We are as committed as ever to being a resource for those who most need us at this time. In order to balance that commitment to service with the need to promote health, we have temporarily closed both NCWorks Career Centers to the public. During this time, the Career Centers are operating by taking virtual appointments and providing services to job seekers such as career advising, resume assistance, job referrals and listings. We’re also here to help businesses with the resources they need. As soon as a reopening date has been determined for our centers, we will announce it.

We have set up a resource page on our website for job seekers and businesses to access our services. Charlotte Works is committed to our job seekers and businesses as we continue to serve them in a safe and healthy way.

Job seekers and businesses may contact our two NCWorks Career Center locations at McAlpine Park Drive at (704) 566-2870, or Forest Point Boulevard at (704) 565-6865. We can also be reached by email at info@charlotteworks.com.

