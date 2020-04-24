Attorney William H. Harding’s legal expertise spans well over two decades. His law firm is well recognized in Charlotte, Gastonia and surrounding communities. As lead Attorney of the Law Offices of William H. Harding, he and his team are addressing two fronts; adapting to the enormous challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic, which includes conducting his legal obligations online during Stay-At-Home orders, and keeping a keen eye on the potential litigation that will inevitably arise when Covid-19 is abated. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Attorney Harding about his legal career, how his firm is navigating the Coronavirus and the legal challenges ahead.

How Attorneys will handle Post-Pandemic Litigation was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted April 24, 2020

Also On 105.3 RnB: