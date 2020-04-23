Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re Missing

There are plenty of skincare treatments you could try at home, but only a few can truly give your skin the deep and refreshed clean you’re looking for. And while you may be set on trusting your aesthetician with your skin, the pandemic calls for you to take matters into your own hands. So, if you’re down to take care of your skin the right way, it’s time to learn about adding steaming to your skincare regimen.

Steaming your face is definitely a thing and it comes with a wide array of benefits for your skin. According to Byrdie, steaming releases toxins from your skin and loosens dirt and debris in your pores. As a result, moisturizing products you apply afterward will be able to deeply penetrate the skin for a long-lasting result. So, it’s no surprise that your aesthetician relies on this method during your treatments.

Now that you know that the hype about steaming your skin is real, you need to learn how to properly steam your skin to reap all of the benefits. You’ve probably heard of many ways to use a steamer but this is the correct order. Remember, you should only steam your face once a week. Too much can possible ruin your skin.

1. Cleanse Your Skin

Of course, you have to start your routine with a cleanse. This helps to remove dirt, oil, and impurities from your skin. And depending on the cleaner you use, you may be able to mask and exfoliate your face and neck all in one. We love the Urban Skin Rx 3-in-1 EvenTone Cleansing Bar ($24.00, Urbanskinrx.com)

2. Steam Your Face

It’s time to steam your face. One of the easiest ways to steam your face is to pour hot boiling water into a bowl, placing a towel over your head and leaning your face over the bowl for 10 minutes. If you want to steam like a professional, there’s no harm in investing in a face steamer. According to Essence Moore, NYC based aesthetician, the right face steamer can give your skin the TLC it needs.

“I personally recommend the Kingsteam facial steamer ($69.99, Amazon.com) because it elevates the results of my products and keeps my skin hydrated in my dry apartment,” Essence told Elle Magazine. Plus, it also comes with a hair steamer. But most importantly, “it’s affordable and has an ozone feature which is great for purifying the skin.”

3. Apply A Face Mask

Masking aside, it’s time to provide your skin with moisture. And if you’re really giving your skin the attention it deserves, you’ll want to use a mask that can also deeply cleanse your pores. Use the Ren Clean Skincare Rosa Centifolia No.1 Purity Cleansing Balm ($32.00, Sephora.com). Formulated to melt into the skin and lift impurities, leaving you with refreshed and balanced skin, this mask does it all.

4. Tone

Wipe away leftover specks of your mask, wipe away debris, and hydrate your skin with a toner. The Pure Tropix Green Ginger Toner ($24.99, PureTropix.com) is formulated with witch hazel, collodial silver, apple cider vinegar, and botanical extracts that come together to purify and moisturize skin.

5. Face Serum

Just before you finish your regimen with a moisturizer, it’s always smart to layer your skin with a face serum. A lightweight version of a moisturizer, face serums come in major clutch to provide extra moisture that seeps deep into your pores. You can also address other skin issues to help you get your skin in order. The Camille Rose Beauty Youth Burst Anti-Aging Night Time Elixir ($18.00, Camillerosebeauty.com) works to stimulate collagen production and protect the skin against sun damage to leave you with glowing skin.

6. Moisturizer

Now you can wrap things up with a moisturizer. The Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra Face Cream ($32.00, Sephora.com) will tie your regimen together perfectly. Designed for dry, normal, and combination skin types, this moisturizer supports the skin barrier and provides long-lasting hydration.

While this may seem a bit much, just one steaming session will make you a lifelong fan. And if you ask us, there is no such thing as doing too much for your skin.

What say you? Do you plan on adding a face steamer to your collection? Let’s discuss in the comments below.

