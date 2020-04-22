The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex, Madison Prewett

There is trouble in…former paradise.

Just days after the season finale of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett decided to part ways for good. Weber stated, “Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”

Recently, Madison spoke out about their relationship and it seems Weber is not too happy about it.

In her first interview since the show , Prewett spoke with the Off The Vine Podcast and didn’t hold anything back…and we mean ANYTHING. She spoke candidly about how she treated Peter’s mom, the season finale, and Weber’s rumored relationship with former cast mate (and Madison’s best friend), Kelley Flanagan.

If that wasn’t enough drama, Weber made a response to Madison’s interview. He stated, “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…,”

We have a feeling this isn’t the end of this drama!

