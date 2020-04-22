Hip-Hop Benefit For Healthcare Workers

A group of old-school rappers, including some from Long Island, are helping to raise money for healthcare workers in New York. “Hip-Hop Loves NY” will feature Roosevelt’s Chuck D and Amityville’s De La Soul, along with Ice T, Kurtis Blow, Biz Markie and Sugar Hill Gang, just to name a few. The event will be streaming live from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday on Mass Appeal’s YouTube Channel. Money raised will go towards healthcare providers throughout New York City and in the Bronx.

(Source-(Yahoo News)

JC Posted 11 hours ago

