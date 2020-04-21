Michelle Obama Was In The Hiz-ouse For The Teddy Vs. Babyface Do Over

Last night was social distancing at it’s finest!!

After a little bit of a virtual fiasco over the weekend for the highly anticipated, Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Present Verzuz: Babyface vs Teddy Riley Instagram Live showdown that imploded in front of over 400K viewers, a DO OVER was in order, and the rematch went down as scheduled last night with just a few minor glitches to over another 400k regular Joe’s and star studded celebrities, old school music fans.

The virtual showdown was LIT, the virtual house was rockin, as Babyface and Teddy Riley took us way back with legendary hit after hit but the house exploded when the biggest celebrities of our lifetime walked through the virtual door, no other than Mrs. Number 44, our FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, and from there the virtual showdown went to another level.

Babyface vs Teddy Riley Instagram Live showdown was only supposed to last about an hour, or so, however when the 1st lady showed up, the virtual New Jack party went on until everyone’s cellphone batteries died LOL.

Who was the winner? All of us!!

Take a look at the legendary first part of Verzuz: Babyface vs Teddy Riley Instagram Live showdown in the video below.

