Church Leaders Keep their Congregations Engaged and Hopeful

Charlotte
| 04.17.20
Pastor Theo Schaffer and Bishop Keith Felton

Source: Pastor Theo Schaffer and Bishop Keith Felton / Ron Holland

The clergy is responding to the Coronavirus pandemic in a host of ways. While some church leaders are flouting Stay-At-Home orders issued by government officials, many members of the cloth are using alternative methods to assemble the saints, including live streaming service. For Bishop Keith Felton, Pastor of Trinity Christian Center in Charlotte, and Pastor Theo Schaffer, Pastor of Grace Church Charlotte also of the Queen City, live streaming service is a no brainer.  More importantly, as the nation muddles through the Covid-19 crisis, the church is required to be a beacon of hope.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Bishop Felton and Pastor Theo about efforts to keep their respective congregations engaged, hopeful and safe.

 

