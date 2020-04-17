Kanye West Pledges To Vote For Donald Trump

CLOSE
Kanye West is certain that he’ll be casting his first ballot in the 2020 presidential election for Donald Trump. In a new GQ cover story, West hinted that he will be voting for Trump, citing that he won’t allow his past fear of criticism to keep him from casting his vote this time around. The rapper went on to respond to those who thought his career would crash-and-burn after coming out as a Trump supporter and said that he’s “still here.” West most recently spoke of his admiration for the president to the Wall Street Journal, saying he refuses to vote Democrat simply because it is expected of him as a black man.

