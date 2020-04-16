It is Black Maternal Health Week and Jeff Johnson brings Kenda Sutton-EL, birth and postpartum doula onto the show to educate the community on why this week is so important.

Even though giving birth is the most natural and supposed to be the happiest time of a woman’s life, but black women are reproducing at the lowest rate and it could be due to not being taken seriously in hospitals.

Jeff Johnson and Kenda Sutton breaks down what a doula is and go deeper into Black Maternal Health Week.

Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Black Maternal Health Week [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Posted 20 hours ago

