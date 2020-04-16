CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

COVID 19 Testing Centers To Serve Charlotte’s Minority Communities

COVID-19 Resource Graphic

Source: IOneDigital / iONEDigital

COVID-19 testing centers were rolled out by Charlotte’s largest healthcare groups this week, with specific focus on the Charlotte’s underserved and minority communities.

Atrium Health is conducting testing in the parking lot of First Baptist Church – West (1801 Oaklawn Ave.) today from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.  They advise anyone experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of smell and/or taste, to visit. Atrium also held testing at the Atrium Health NorthPark parking lot on Eastway Drive earlier in the week.

Novant Health launched drive-thru testing this week at the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic on Freedom Drive, The center, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will accept all who come for testing.

COVID 19 Testing Centers To Serve Charlotte’s Minority Communities  was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
’Rona Ruined Your Plans? 5 Lit Ways To…
 3 weeks ago
03.25.20
Photos
Close